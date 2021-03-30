Crave Romance Boutique won't open its Carencro store after the owner of the shopping center voided the lease.

Owners Mike and Jolene Menard confirmed a KLFY report Tuesday evening that Derek Plaza owner Miles Holley voided their lease just before they were planning to open on Thursday. Holley was contacted by a tenant in the shopping center who was opposed to the store, the report indicated.

Holley had earlier said during a Carencro city council meeting that tenants in the shopping center had no opposition to the adult store.

The move also comes after city officials there took no action after hearing from Holley and Mike Menard in a request to allow the store to sell items that would be in violation of the city’s obscenity ordinance.

Carencro’s obscenity ordinance prohibits the “distribution of adult videos, literature and sexual toys.”

The Menards have found a location in Youngsville for their store but did not disclose a location.

The store is an upscale adult store specializing in the erotic needs of women and couples. It will soon move into a new location at 3301 Johnston St. in Lafayette, which has a less strict obscenity ordinance.

