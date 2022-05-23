Lafayette artist Francis X Pavy and his wife, Cathi, had “always talked about extracting elements of Francis’ paintings and creating textiles.”
The talking became more serious in 2019, and in January they launched a fabric line that includes eight fabric patterns in two to three colorways each and seven wall coverings in one to three colorways each, printed with Louisiana-inspired imagery from Pavy’s body of work and previously unseen sketches.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Cathi Pavy said, “Our goal is to get into showrooms to the trade across the country” so that everyone can get to know what is special about Acadiana.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Cathi Pavy said after years of support from her husband while building her business, she saw an opportunity to put his art at the forefront and push it into new frontiers, while building a legacy company for their two children. For Francis, the new outing was an opportunity to bring an idea the couple had batted around for over 25 years – a home goods line – from concept to reality, he said.
“It’s always a gamble…You don’t know whether it’s going to be fruitful or not — but why not?” Francis Pavy said. “I’ve had like a hundred ideas but eventually this came around so many times that it’s time to try it and see what happens.”
The artist, whose career has spanned 40 years, said reinvention and trying new things is a key part of his process. Francis Pavy got his artistic start as a child watching Saturday morning drawing lessons on his family’s television and later attending classes in a local park, before exploring mediums such as photography, ceramics, glass work and printing, he said.
The goal for each selection was to communicate the culture, history and spirit of south Louisiana, Cathi Pavy said.
“Everything is stamped with ‘Made with love from French Louisiana’ because one thing we’re trying to do is really elevate the brand of south Louisiana and share it with the rest of the world. We both truly believe that we have a culture that’s special. We just want to make sure that people get to understand what it is and hopefully experience it one day,” she said.