Japanese-Hawaiian fusion restaurant Hawaii Grill opened last week and will feature Japanese cooking techniques with mainstay ingredients of traditional Hawaiian cuisine.
The restaurant is located in the 2,200-square-foot space last occupied by New York Bagel Co. at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite E. It offers items ranging from a bevy hibachi and teriyaki dishes to rib eye steak and fried rice.
"We sell Hawaiian flavors in a Japanese-style grill," owner Sky Huang said. "It's a healthy way to cook, and we serve everything with fried rice, noodles or vegetables and grilled pineapple."
Huang has been in the restaurant business for 15 years and also owns Kobe Japan, 826 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.