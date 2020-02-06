Friends since Pre-K, the husband and wife team of Clare Cook and Dr. Robert Autin provide an inspirational take on how a deep passion for arts and science can positively impact a community.

In this podcast interview with Jan Swift, host of Discover Lafayette, this highly-disciplined couple share their captivating journey which eventually brought them back to their beloved hometown of Lafayette.

The takeaway of this interview is the power of following your dreams and the success that is possible with the love and support of a dedicated partner. Discover Lafayette is proud to shine the light on Clare Cook and Robert Autin who beautifully support one another while lifting up our community with their many talents.

You can listen to their conversation here.