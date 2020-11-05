Retail sales in Lafayette Parish topped $600 million in September, the first time that’s happened in non-Christmas holiday month, as the parish continues its recovery from the coronavirus shutdown earlier this year.
Sales reached $602,103,003, the second-highest monthly total on record dating back over the past 20 years, as spending has inched closer to last year’s totals and leapfrogged past 2018’s totals, data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows.
The sales bump may also be due to the influx of Lake Charles-area residents who moved to the Lafayette after Hurricane Laura. Total sales are now at $4.64 billion for the year, less than 1% behind last year’s total through September, but up 35% since April during the height of the shutdown.
“September 2020 is the first non-December month to reach at least $600 million in taxable sales in a single month,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “In fact, we’ve only seen monthly sales reach $600 million three other times since 1997. Our economy has seen steady improvement as operating restrictions have been eased and people are returning to work. This is a trend local retailers and service providers want to see continued as we enter the holiday shopping season.”
Most municipalities reported increases in sales over the previous month and compared to last year. The city of Lafayette had the biggest jump from the previous month — $420.4 million compared to $355.7 million in August and the $371.8 million in September 2019.
The city remains 3% behind last year’s totals for the year but has surpassed the 2018 rate, data shows. Sales are up almost 43% from April’s total that failed to top $300 million for the first time in over eight years.
Every municipality except Youngsville reported an increase in sales compared to a year ago. Carencro’s $27.4 million in sales in September was an all-time high for the city, as was the $25.7 million reported in Scott. Totals in Broussard ($47.9 million), Duson ($3.6 million) and Youngsville ($30.8 million) were the highest reported this year.
Other data points in the city of Lafayette include:
- The pandemic-related surge in business at grocery stores slowed a bit to $25.7 million, down from the $28 million in August. Yet it’s still well ahead of the $21 million in sales a year ago and 14% ahead of last year’s total.
- Restaurants continue to rebound as sales topped $33 million, the second-highest total since the pandemic began, and ahead of the $32.5 million a year ago. Sales remain 12% behind last year’s total.
- Bars and nightclubs reported just under $2.5 million in sales, the highest in three months. Sales are 31% behind last year’s totals.
- Apparel sales topped $16 million after dipping below $10 million in March thru May. It’s also ahead of the $15 million from a year ago.
- Feed store sales reached nearly $1.4 million, the highest mark in almost two years.
- Hotel/motel receipts ballooned to nearly $7.5 million thanks to Hurricane Laura. It’s the highest total since the 2016 flood.
