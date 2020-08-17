More attorneys' offices and other businesses will move to downtown Lafayette as more city and parish leaders focus on downtown development, said Kyle Bacon, head of Jones Walkers’ Lafayette office.
Speaking with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast, Bacon compared Lafayette to how downtown Baton Rouge has blossomed in the past 20 years with state government’s push to concentrate its offices downtown in lieu of being scattered across the city. This focus in the capitol spurred more development as downtown flourished and enjoyed renewed activity after years of decline.
Attorneys have scattered their offices throughout Lafayette Parish in recent years, he noted, and that trend could be reversed.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“It is the front porch of our community," he said. "Downtown is the epicenter of our cultural identity here in Lafayette and Acadiana. It’s an important connector to the university, and it’s critical that we keep downtown vibrant. Festival International is such a symbol of what downtown is all about. It’s the center of our community where everyone feels welcome. We can all come together and feel as one.”
With the the Downtown Development Authority working to attract housing and retail and LEDA’s Opportunity Machine and the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission recently moving downtown, he’s hopeful that more may follow suit.
Jones Walker's Lafayette office is one of 13 nationwide and is the largest firm in downtown Lafayette with 17 lawyers on site.
