The decision from Gov. John Bel Edwards to extend the stay-at-home order to May 15 was the right move to contain COVID-19 in Louisiana, Acadiana Ambulance chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag said.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Zuschlag commended the governor’s decision and said it was based on “sound science and with the best information available.” While the decision kept most of the state’s economy at a standstill, the state did not meet the guidelines issued by the White House to end the order.
“Like many of you, I was disheartened by the need to extend the stay at home order in Louisiana,” Zuschlag said. “However, I fully support the governor’s decision and commend him for his leadership during this crisis. We are all anxious to reopen our state’s economy and resume our everyday activities, but we must do it smartly and carefully. No one likes the restrictions we are all facing, but they are absolutely necessary to stop the spread of this deadly virus and to save lives.”
For days, Edwards’ administration has prepared for what he hoped could be the phased reopening of the economy on May 1, the day after his existing stay-at-home order was set to expire.
But Sunday, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, he consulted state health leaders and several outside public health experts on the trajectory of cases and hospitalizations in the state.
Acadian’s personnel, Zuschlag noted, have seen the effects of the coronavirus on families in recent weeks. He encouraged Louisiana residents to stay at home, practice social distancing and wear a mask while out in public.
“Our medics continue to work tirelessly, diligently and compassionately in caring for our fellow Louisianans,” he said. “Our medics don’t have the luxury of staying at home to shield themselves from possible exposure, but many of you do. You must take this risk seriously.”