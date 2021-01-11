The Leadership Institute of Acadiana announced the names of 32 people chosen for Leadership Lafayette's Class XXXIV next year.
Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic and non-profit sectors.
Members of the 2019 class include:
- Angelle Adams, Junior League of Lafayette
- Kisharra Angelety, 232-HELP, Inc.
- Gerren Benoit, Robbie Breaux & Team
- Cynthia Beverly, AXIS Behavioral Health and Recovery
- Noah G. Brandon, Unitech Training Academy
- Kalli Christ, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
- Marie Collins, The Family Tree Education, Information, & Counseling Center
- Lashonda Dean, CGI Technologies and Solutions
- Boyer Derise, Good Eats Kitchen
- Kimberly Dooley, Ochsner Lafayette General
- Mary Farmer-Kaiser, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Brandon Foster, Pelican State Credit Union
- Benjamin Gaines, Gachassin Law Firm
- Rachel Gibson, Woman's Foundation Inc.
- Zachary Hager, One Acadiana
- Rachel Holland, Downtown Development Authority
- Katrena Ann King, Acadiana Planning Commission
- Shamika Mamou, South Louisiana Community College
- Adele Files Mayeaux, Adley Services
- Kramer G. McDaniel, Agape Therapeutic Solutions
- Neka S. Mire, 232-HELP, Inc.
- Angelle B. Pearce, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association
- Annie Perret, LHC Group
- Alex Prochaska, Jones Walker, LLP
- Desiree' Provost, Ochsner Lafayette General
- Michael L. Roebuck, Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission
- David Romero, Home Bank
- Erin Strenge, Opportunity Machine
- Joseph Thibeaux Jr., Crossfit Acadiana/Fuse Media
- Alexa Thibodeaux, Townsquare Media of Lafayette
- Christina M. Victor, MedImpact Healthcare Systems
- Laurence Vincent, Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics
Leadership Lafayette is an 11-month program established in 1987 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for an understanding of the community, sparks community involvement and exposes participants to community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
Topic include education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture and social services. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing our region and the potential for a positive civic-engagement.
The eleven-month program begins with a two-day retreat in February and meets once a month until November.