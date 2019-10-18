Lafayette-based IberiaBank on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $96.3 million, or $1.82 per share.
While the net income was down slightly from $97.9 million in third-quarter 2018, earnings per share was up 5.2% from $1.73.
IberiaBank has been repurchasing shares. During the third quarter, the bank said it bought back about 552,000 shares at a weighted price of $72.46. Over the next three quarters, the bank said it expects to buy back another 1.2 million shares.
Daryl G. Byrd, president and chief executive officer of IberiaBank, which is the largest bank headquartered in Louisiana, said the net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates, but partially offset by fee income and spending discipline.
“As we move toward the end of 2019 and prepare for 2020, we remain focused on continuing to grow our businesses throughout the southeastern U.S., delivering strong financial results and maintaining stellar asset quality, while navigating the ever-challenging environment," Byrd said in a statement.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $396.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $313 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.3 million.
Total revenues were up 0.2% at $313 million in the quarter. Non-interest expenses were up 2.1%, from $169 million to $172.7 million.
Shares of IberiaBank were down $3.83, or just over 5%, to $72.28 in mid-morning trading.