Greek and American food restaurant Zorbas Gryos, Burgers and More will opening a Youngsville location in August, owner Mustafa "Moose" Ozen said.
The restaurant will be in the Mill Commons Center at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville on Chemin Metairie Road. The 1,900-square-feet location will staff between 10-15 people, Ozen said, and offer the same food as offered at its Lafayette location at 1812 Pinhook Road.
"People have been great to us and love our food," Ozen said. "They keep asking us why we don't have a location in Youngsville because they love it so much, but Pinhook is so far out of the way. There was a good location there, so we decided to jump at the chance. We want to grow more and open up a few more restaurants, but don't want to grow too much because we want to keep it family style."
Zorbas started out as Great American Steaks in the Acadiana Mall before changing its named and moving to its current location about 2 1/2 years ago. The restaurant gained some fame nationwide by being included on Buzzfeed's 2017 list of restaurants in each state people must try.