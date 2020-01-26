A mimosa crawl through downtown Lafayette scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to June following public outcry over a margarita crawl "scam" one day earlier by the same company.
Bar Crawl Unlimited, the Arizona company behind both events, postponed Sunday's mimosa crawl because all of the Lafayette businesses set to participate withdrew from the event "at the last minute" following controversy surrounding Saturday's margarita crawl.
"I've been on the phone this morning with all of the bars we've talked to just to reassure them we're not trying to scam anyone," said a customer service manager for Bar Crawl Unlimited. "We're trying to support local businesses and get people into these establishments. What happened is unfortunate for the bars and for the people who were going to the event."
The representative with Bar Crawl Unlimited asked that her name not be used in the story due to the volume of calls and emails she's fielding.
Bar Crawl Unlimited, which also does business as Desert Sky Event Planning & Pro Artist Agency, has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Customer complaints on the BBB's website echo those coming from customers and businesses in Lafayette.
They generally say this: The Arizona company plans a bar crawl but does not communicate well with the businesses listed as participating. Customers who purchase wristbands to the events then have to purchase "specials" at each of the participating businesses that are of little to no value.
Saturday's margarita crawl in Lafayette still happened, according to the Bar Crawl Unlimited spokeswoman, although with fewer participating businesses than planned.
She said about 100 people attended the crawl, which included stops at Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina, Jan's Underpass and Dat Dog.
Those who purchased general admission tickets to the bar crawl for $20 got wristbands that could be used to purchase specials at each of the businesses, according to the company spokeswoman. She said these are the specials that were offered during Saturday's event:
- a 20-ounce margarita for $6, tequila shot for $3 and nachos with chicken, beef or steak for $10 at Agave
- a tequila shot for $3 and Bloody Mary for $4 at Jan's Underpass
- an uptown margarita for $5 and frozen margarita for $7 at Dat Dog
Management of The Wurst Biergarten, which was originally listed as a participating venue, said in a Friday social media post that it was in "no way connected" to Saturday's margarita crawl.
"I encourage anyone who has already bought event tickets to contact your bank and cancel your transactions," the business wrote in a Facebook post.
Management of Jan's Underpass said the bar was invited to participate in the event, but things did not go as planned.
"Specials were provided to Bar Crawl Unlimited and although the participants will not be receiving the wristbands as disclosed, I do intend to honor my specials," Jan's Underpass wrote in a Saturday Facebook post. "I apologize that the paying participants are not receiving the wristbands that were sold through EventBrite, but please know that Jan's has absolutely nothing to do with that. I simply agreed to participate in hopes of meeting new people and growing my business."
The Facebook post went on to say that Jan's Underpass was listed as participating in the mimosa crawl originally scheduled for Sunday, but that the business did not agree to participate in that event.
Bar Crawl Unlimited's spokeswoman said the same businesses originally set to participate in the margarita crawl were also going to participate in the mimosa crawl.
Many of those, however, are not open on Sundays and do not offer mimosas.
"We do apologize for the disorganization and perception in Lafayette," Bar Crawl Unlimited's spokeswoman said. "We didn't want it to go this way. We were trying our hardest, and we're sorry we didn't deliver."
Bar Crawl Unlimited said people can receive refunds to the margarita or mimosa crawl by reaching out to bcucustomerservice@gmail.com.