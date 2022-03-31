Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive in Lafayette was named 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year by leaders from TIME and Ally Financial at the 105th National Automobile Dealers Association Show.
Now in its 53rd year, the TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the auto industry's most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Giles was recognized for his business and community leadership, including his launch of the Giles Essential Errand Running Service, which offers grocery and essential item deliveries by dealership staff to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals.
Giles was chosen from a field of nearly 16,000 franchised dealers across the country, 47 of whom made the nominee list.
"Even as America's auto dealers adapt to a rapidly changing auto market, the commitment to their customers, employees, and communities remains unparalleled,” said TIME President Keith Grossman. “The TIME Dealer of the Year nominees stand out for doing it right in their industry and steadfastly giving back to their communities."