The number of initial unemployment claims filed in Lafayette Parish dropped last week to 2,174, the lowest number in the eight weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown.
In the eight-parish Acadiana region, there were 5,375 initial claims filed, also down from the 6,939 filed last week and the 8,530 the week of April 25, according to data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission released this morning.
Since the shutdown began, initial claims filed in Lafayette Parish now total at 32,350 and in Acadiana at 74,100, data shows.
Statewide there were 40,267 intial claims filed last week, also the lowest since the shutdown began. Total claims filed in the last eight weeks statewide is now at 603,692.
Most initial claims statewide continue to come from accommodation and food services (6,656), retail (4,642), health care and social assistance (4,419), construction (4,081) and administrative and waste services (3,416).