Rene Escuriex has been promoted to operations leader as part of Fenstermaker's environmental team.

He will serve as client liaison for ongoing projects and facilitate internal communications to enhance project efficiencies and customer satisfaction. He will also remain active in promoting the services of all divisions of the company with an emphasis on environmental services. Escuriex is a 30-year veteran of the company and previously served as market leader of the firm’s business development group. He has worked with all divisions of the firm and has facilitated interdepartmental collaboration on a variety of project types.

LHC Group Inc. has promoted Bruce D. Greenstein to executive vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer.

With his added role as chief strategy officer, Greenstein will lead the company’s contracting, Accountable Care Organization management company and alternative payment and delivery model strategies. He joined the company in June after serving as chief technology officer for U.S. Health and Human Services. He previously served as president-west for Quartet Health, chief executive officer of Blend Health Insights and as managing director of Worldwide Health for Microsoft. Greenstein also served as Louisiana's secretary of the Department of Health and Hospitals.

The Louisiana Pharmacists Association has elected as directors-at-large from the area: Faith “Nikki” Hollier and Robert Hollier, of Hollier's Family Pharmacy in Breaux Bridge; Chris Melancon, of Melancon Pharmacy in Carencro; Blake Pitre, of B&J Pitre Pharmacy Inc. in Larose; and Ricky Guidry, of Apothecary Alley LLC in Iowa.

Regional directors from the area are Southwest Region, Mark Mouton, of Walmart Pharmacy in Abbeville; Bayou Region, Jason Bergeron, of Walgreens in Houma; Capital Region, Simone Ginn, of Walmart Pharmacy in Baton Rouge; Orleans Region, LaKeisha Williams, of Xavier University College of Pharmacy in New Orleans; and Pontchartrain Region, Steve Ritter, of Walgreens #7268 in Kenner.

Officers are Julie W. Breithaupt, of Red River Pharmacy in Alexandria,Immediate Past President William Kirchain, of Xavier University College of Pharmacy in New Orleans; President-Elect Beverly Walker, of the University of Louisiana at Monroe School of Pharmacy Office of Outcomes, Research and Evaluation; and Treasurer Kenny Wilson, of Don’s Pharmasave in Marksville.

The Louisiana Association of Extension 4-H Agents has elected Jeannie Crnkovic, Bossier Parish extension agent, as president-elect; Adriana Drusini, St. Mary Parish extension agent, as vice president; and Megan Plattismer, St. Landry Parish extension agent, as treasurer.

Other members of the 2018-2019 executive board are president Kimberly Jones, state 4-H youth development instructor; past-president Esther Boe, central region 4-H coordinator; secretary Hannah Devall, St. Martin Parish extension agent; and reporter Lanette Hebert, southwest region 4-H coordinator.