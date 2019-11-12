Acadian Ambulance won the ABMY Award for best public service campaign from the American Ambulance Association for its Hometown Hero initiative.

Acadian Ambulance launched a series of newspaper and radio ads that put the spotlight on the company’s EMTs, paramedics and supervisors to remind residents that local EMS professionals are often lifelong residents of their communities. Medics featured in the ads even volunteered to participate.

“We accept this award on behalf of our EMTs and paramedics who staff our ambulances day and night, in hot or cold weather, rain or shine," said Randall Mann, Acadian vice president of marketing and public relations. "They provide compassionate care and clinical excellence to all of our patients. They truly are our hometown heroes.”

The AMBYs recognize excellence in the ambulance profession, and eight awards were given out for public relations campaigns, employee programs, community impact programs and clinical outcome programs.