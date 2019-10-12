Logan Riché and his wife Kim, own Riché's Y-Not Stop convenience store, 6920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, in Broussard. A survey from the National Association of Convenience Stores indicated 84% of store owners are optimistic about business for the rest of 2019.
I grew up in Evergreen, a very small town in Avoyelles Parish. “The Parish” is home to some of the friendliest people you will ever meet. We would spend the majority of our time hunting, fishing and pretty much anything else that takes place outdoors. I am fortunate to have had an amazing childhood, which I owe to my wonderful parents Kent and Roxane Riché. My mother was a registered nurse, and my father started his own company, C.G. Logan construction, at a young age. Being able to witness how hard they had to work to not only be successful but to also be tremendous mentors for my brothers and I made me who I am today. Hopefully, I can pass the valuable lessons I learned from them to my two children, Walter and Josie.
My wife Kimberly and I left our previous careers (I was in construction; Kim in hospice care) to run our store. When we decided on the business hours — which is 24 hours a day, seven days a week — we knew it would take both of our full attention to achieve the quality of food and service we wanted to offer. I have always enjoyed the customer service industry, and we felt that this was the right opportunity for our family. So we took a huge risk — and a huge loan — to get the doors open, and it has been a wonderfully challenging experience.
I was amazed to see how fast this area was growing. Subdivisions were popping up everywhere. We lived south of Ambassador Caffery Parkway, and we knew how congested the traffic is when people are trying to commute to and from work. Once we found out that the new South Bernard Road extension, which was being built at the time, was going to connect to U.S. 90 and decongest that communing traffic, we knew this was going to be a great location.
There are so many factors that affect our business, such as weather and gas prices. Our emotions fluctuate from optimism to nervousness. The first three quarters have been great, but there are no guarantees that business stays consistent, especially in the colder months. Having said that, our business has grown significantly from last year. Hopefully, business continues to increase.
The 6 a.m.-11 a.m. time period is a one of busiest times of the day for us. Most people are on their way to work at this time, and our store has a wide variety of drinks and snacks to get your day started. Also, convenience stores are usually the only businesses open that early in the morning. Our breakfast brings in a lot of customers. We have grab-and-go options for people who are in a hurry, and we also have breakfast platters we cook fresh when ordered. We try to get customers in and out as fast as possible. People waiting longer than they have to gives me anxiety.
Consistency in customer service and food quality is one of our greatest challenges. Making sure customers get the same experience every time they come in requires continuous employee training. In order to serve fresh food quickly, we have to adjust our procedures daily. Consistency is one of our greatest challenges, but we think it is vital in order for our business to be successful.