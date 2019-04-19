Vermilion Parish schools will be partnering with One Acadiana and the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance to launch their own 55 by 25 initiative this Wednesday.
Back in January, One Acadiana launched its regionwide efforts to get 55 percent of the population to have some form of secondary education certification by 2025. Now Vermilion Parish will be joining in efforts to educated Acadiana's populace to be better prepared for the demands of the ever changing economy by holding their 55 by 25 inaugural event at Abbeville High School Wednesday morning.
"Vermilion Parish has a sizeable lead on these efforts – with top ranking K-12 schools and unmatched graduation rates – but we hope to ignite progress in other areas that have a huge impact on the economic vitality of communities we are compared to," said Anne Falgout, executive director of the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.
Falgout said they hope to achieve the goal of increasing the proportion of working-age adults in Acadiana and Vermilion Parish with postsecondary degrees, certificates or other high-value credentials to at least 55 percent by 2025 by "ensuring a strong cradle through career education system, providing opportunities for the current labor pool to gain new skills and attracting and retaining talented people in Acadiana."
Vermilion Parish's inaugural 55 by 25 event will be held at Abbeville High School, 1305 Wildcat Drive in Abbeville, on Wednesday with a presentation from 9 a.m. followed by a tour of the school at 10 a.m. Interested parties can RSVP at anne@developvermilion.org or by calling 337-740-0433.