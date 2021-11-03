The 2021 Professional Career Fair powered by Innovate South will begin at 9 a.m. today and will continue until noon and will be held virtually via the Brazen online software.
Brazen allows job seekers to create a profile, upload a resume and review participating companies and their job openings. During the event job seekers will participate in text-based or video chats with hiring managers via smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Participating companies are currently hiring for openings in project management, finance and accounting, engineering, technology, software development, customer service, marketing, healthcare, sales and more.
The event is hosted by Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Opportunity Machine, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Cox Business, and Rally Marketing as part of the three-day conference, Innovate South.
A current list of participating employers and preregistration information is available at innovatesouth.org/career-fair. Job seekers should register via Brazen and fully complete their profiles, including uploading their resumes, before the event begins.