Harmony Rochon has been named as the South Louisiana Community College assistant dean of allied health, strengthening the partnership between SLCC and National EMS Academy.
Rochon was an associate professor at SLCC for nine years before becoming the assistant program manager with National EMS Academy. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from LSU and a master’s degree in psychology from Pennsylvania State University. She completed her doctoral studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in educational leadership with a concentration in higher education.