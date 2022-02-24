A group of investors headed up by a local developer actively buying properties in Lafayette bought part of the Buchanan Lofts condominiums and other properties nearby.
Greenbriar Investments, led by Ravi Daggula, bought three of the eight residential units at the Buchanan Lofts and also bought the downstairs spaces that house The Refinery, 403 S. Buchanan St., and Nutrition Station, 403-B Buchanan St., which opened last month.
Total sale price was just over $1 million, land records show.
The seller was Urban Logistics LLC, a group consisting of Michele Ezell, Sean Ezell and Leah Simon, documents show.
The group will rent the upstairs units, Daggula said. It has an agreement to buy a fourth unit. The remaining units are privately owned condos.
Also part of the deal were the house and addition at 210 N. Garfield St., documents show. The property is currently used as an AirBnb.
“We believe in downtown and want residents in downtown,” Daggula said. “The only way to be successful is through residents.”