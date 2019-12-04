New Iberia-based M&A Safety Services will celebrate its new 20,000-square-feet training facility in Terrebonne Parish Dec. 11.
The company, which also as a training facility at 512 Viaulet Road in Youngsville, is opening the facility in Gray after demand from that area of the state, said CEO Bryan Aucoin, who started the company with Travis Martin and Don Romero almost four years ago.
That demand is still there despite a sluggish oil and gas industry, he said.
"There's still a lot of work going on," he said. "Our business is different from most service companies because most are limited in who they can sell to, but everyone in the industry needs safety training. So it broadens our customer base to just about anyone in the industry."
The company hired 35 employees to staff the facility, bringing its total to just over 100, Aucoin said. The facility has 16 class rooms, two indoor swimming pools for helicopter underwater egress training) and lifeboat/escape capsule training. It also has a crane and rigger training station.