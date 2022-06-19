Waitr launches partnership with 7-Eleven
Waitr Holdings announced a collaboration with national convenience store chain 7-Eleven to deliver from more than 700 of its locations.
The Lafayette-based company, which specializes in restaurant and grocery delivery, operates in over 1,000 cities in the United States and has more than 26,000 restaurants on its platform. Last year, the company launched in over 90 new cities and widened its areas of service in the on-demand delivery sector.
The addition of 7-Eleven represents the newest example of Waitr's commitment to expand its delivery service, Carl Grimstad, CEO and chair of the board of Waitr, said in a statement. “This partnership creates a new level of convenience for our customers. Effective immediately, we will be able to deliver your favorite food and snacks from hundreds of 7-Eleven locations directly to you.”
Asian restaurant near Acadiana Mall closes
The Asian restaurant that opened just over two years ago near the Acadiana Mall closed Monday, owners announced on Facebook.
GL’s Mongolian Grill, 5741 Johnston St., opened in November 2019 in the former Coyote Blues space. It is owned by Jin Zhu Fang and her family, which also owns the New China Grill Buffet in Abbeville.
“It has been over two years since we first opened GL’s Mongolian Grill,” the post read. “During that time, we inspired to create delicious, fresh food that can be customized to fit people’s taste and diet. However, all journey(s) must have an end.”
The family bought the building in June 2019 for $1.63 million, records show. The building also houses the Stage Karaoke Bar, which opened earlier this year.
New Iberia development that will include Crust Pizza
A company that rebuilt the Clearview City Center in Metairie has begun construction on a 7,500-square-foot retail development in New Iberia that will house a Crust Pizza.
The Richards family announced it would built the center adjacent to The Shops of New Iberia, 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive and anticipates its completed by November with Crust Pizza buildout done by early next year.
Crust Pizza, which opened a Lafayette location last fall at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 101, is a fast-growing chain that specializes in thin crust pizza along with pastas, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.
Home purchase mortgages in Lafayette area rose 16% in Q1
Lafayette had the largest increase of any U.S. metro area in home mortgages during the first quarter.
The number of loans for a home in the Lafayette area increased by 16.7%, a significant bump after decreasing by over 10% in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data from RealtyTrac and ATTOM Data Solutions.
The increase bucks a nationwide trend of fewer mortgages issued after about two years of historically low interest rates. Eleven metro areas reported in increase in mortgages, with most reporting a decrease of 10% or more.
The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage on Thursday was at 5.23%, according to national lending agency Freddie Mac. That's up from a 3.2% rate at the start of the year
The Lafayette MSA had 1,123 mortgages secured for residential property in the first quarter, up from 962 in the fourth quarter but down from the 1,215 in the third quarter.
The number of mortgages secured for refinancing continued to drop, falling 13.5% to 1,172 in the Lafayette area and remains nearly 37% below the previous year’s total. Refinancing skyrocketed to nearly 3,000 in the second quarter of 2020 when rates first dropped and tailed off to 1,867 in the first quarter of 2021, data shows.
Nationwide 2.71 million mortgages were issued in the first quarter, an 18% drop from the previous quarter and a 32% drop from a year ago, ATTOM reported. Refinance deals were the biggest reason for that, dropping 22% from the fourth quarter and 46% from a year ago.