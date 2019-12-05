The recently named CEO of Lafayette-based PHI, which recently emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has resigned, two outlets reported.
Lance Bospflug, who was named to the position following the retirement of CEO and board chairman Al Gonsoulin, was named to the position after serving as chief operating officer. He resigned in a Nov. 18 letter to customers, according to reports from industry publications Vertical and Helicopter Investor.
A spokeman in the Lafayette office confirmed that Bospflug had stepped down but did not offer more information.
Both outlets are reporting Bospflug is stepping down and the company will restructure the CEO position, citing a letter from PHI Americas president David Stepanek. It will be split into two positions and filled by Scott McCarty and Bob Tamburino, both of whom have “been closely integrated with our business since the early stages of the restructuring process and are committed to driving our core organizational values,” the letter indicated.
Company officials announced in September it had exited bankruptcy and reduced its debt by $500 million after initially filing for bankruptcy in March. The company got federal approval of its reorganization, which included Gonsoulin’s retirement and PHI's unsecured creditors owning 100% of the company's equity.
PHI had reported a $11.5 million loss in the third quarter of 2018 following months of a slumping oil and gas industry.
Its headquarters, 2001 SE Evangeline Thruway, is used to shuttle people and equipment to and from offshore drilling platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and foreign countries. Customers include Shell, BP, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, among others, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.