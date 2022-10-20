It’s a war out there, and oil and gas professionals know it.
Sara Bourque, executive director of the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition, said that was why Carlos Mendez, a former Navy SEAL, was “perfect” as keynote speaker for LAGCOE’s Energy Fest 2022 on Thursday.
“The industry is ever-evolving,” she said. “They can bring these principles back (from LAGCOE) to their companies.”
Mendez, an immigrant to the United States as a child, joined the Navy with the intention of becoming a SEAL but had to do extensive training both as a SEAL and as a Special Forces medic. Later, a switch in commanders left him under the guidance of a caring leader who helped him pursue college, become an officer and train for work as an investment banker.
What leadership skills he learned in 22 years of Navy service and deployments around the world provided meaningful preparation for leadership in virtually any field and in his personal life, he told a rapt audience for 90 minutes on the LAGCOE show floor. Victory, or success, is not necessarily about the specific skills — he was a medic, sniper, a SEAL team officer and executive officer for SEAL Training Command — but the principles of combat training that form leaders in any field, including energy.
Mendez, who works with Echelon Front, a company of 13 combat-proven veterans who offer training and solutions, spoke about the principles found in the books “Extreme Ownership, How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win” and “The Dichotomy of Leadership,” co-authored by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. Willink and Babin both work for Echelon Front.
Speaking in the language of combat principles, Mendez said SEAL officers learned through laws of combat lessons that could be applied in any organized structure, no matter the business or mission. That includes battlefield teamwork; building relationships with your colleagues; communicating with others in simple, clear and concise ways; prioritizing the mission despite secondary problems by allocating assets properly; debriefing to glean lessons about what happened; and decentralizing command so that all have buy-in.
“In business and in life,” he said, “if you don’t stop adapting, you will fall behind.”
He said the most important attribute of a leader is humility — knowing that you don’t know all the answers and that your team will better follow you and be successful if you empower them to make tactical decisions to carry out the mission.
“In combat, complacency kills,” he said.
The goal for leaders, he said, is “extreme ownership.” That means that, ultimately, success depends on good leaders who make no excuses, don’t blame others for setbacks, own both the problems and the solutions.
“It’s all on you,” he said. “You set the example, others follow.”
LAGCOE attendee Tahanie Thibodeaux, vice president for facilities and maintenance at Arena Offshore in Texas, said he’d read both books on which Mendez’s presentation was based. He said the company embraces the concept of extreme ownership and encourages “doing the right thing the first time.”
Mendez said the combat lessons work not only for military service and on the job, but also in one’s personal life, the last of which, he said, demands “humility” in one’s family for the good of all.