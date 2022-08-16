More rental units are planned for Lafayette as a Hammond-based company is planning to build a high-end 348-unit complex near Whole Foods along Settlers Trace Boulevard.
Stoa Group recently closed on a deal to buy just over seven acres for $7.32 million from the Saloom family for the development, which will include 116 units each of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments along with a number of amenities and a up to four acres for a commercial aspect, said Prescott Bailey, the company’s director of development.
As interest rates for a typical 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to rise and the cost of a home continues to increase, more developers are investing in the rental market in the Lafayette area as would-be homebuyers are getting squeezed out of the market. Over 350 single family rental houses and 300 apartments are in the planning stages in Lafayette, and Stoa Group is also in the design phase of a 216-unit apartment complex in the West Village development in Scott.
The average price of a home that sold last two months in Lafayette Parish topped $300,000. The average sale price of a new build this year is has topped $305,000, up 15% from a year ago.
Nationwide, sales have continued to slow. According to national real estate brokerage firm Redfin, the percent of all purchases that fell through after going under contract reached 16.1%, the highest percentage on record with the exception of March and April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wouldn’t be making the level of investment that we are if we weren’t confident in the Lafayette market and the potential for rentals,” said Bailey, a former area president and developer with Southern Lifestyle Development. “We feel strongly our location as well as the Lafayette market and the overall multi-family market are all combined to make for a great project here. Obviously no one has a crystal ball, but we feel the current market factors are going to favorable for us in the long run.”
The development, to be called The Waters at Settlers Trace, will be luxury apartments with rental prices to be determined as construction nears completion. It will include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, dog park, gym and other amenities, Bailey said.
The acreage along Settlers Trace Boulevard could include about 14,000 square feet of commercial space. A food and beverage business would work, Bailey said, but plans are also in the design phase for that as well.
The location, he said, will be ideal between River Ranch and the retail outlets along Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Construction is expected to start next month with some units being open starting next summer.
“It’s hard to find anything not to like,” Bailey said of the location. “We’re directly behind Whole Foods and directly across the street from Target. Our residents can take the sidewalk all the way to River Ranch if they want. The other boundary is a beautiful creek and a wooded area that we’re going to take advantage of. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”