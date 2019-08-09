The historic hardware store J.B. Sandoz, located in downtown Opelousas for more than 141 years, will shut its doors soon.
The closure will come with the retirement of Neil Sandoz, whose great-grandfather, J.B. Sandoz, founded the hardware store in July 1878.
Store manager Barbara Pitre said that, after a motorcycle accident a few years ago that left Sandoz paralyzed, running the store has become more difficult for J.B. Sandoz, who is in his mid-60s.
"It's getting harder the older he gets to get things done and move around. Other than that, he's in good health, but it's becoming too much to handle and he's becoming tired so he's deciding to close," Pitre said.
J.B. Sandoz is one of the state's oldest family-owned businesses. The store started in an old blacksmith shop, on the corner of Main Street and Bloch Street, that had been started by J.B. Sandoz's father-in-law, Joseph Jobin, in 1848.
The business outgrew the building by 1903 and J.B. Sandoz bought the old Perrodin Opera House and Dance Hall on Main Street, between Littell and Grolee streets. It remained there for 115 years. Over the years, he expanded the building to take up the entire block and started adding new products such as saddles, bicycle parts, funeral supplies and caskets, and horse carriage supplies.
Today, the store sells everything from tools and paint to antiques, sporting goods, and small kitchen appliances. Many residents of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish, along with several local businesses, were entitled to charge items; the store's eight employees knew almost every regular customer by name.
While many stores in downtown Opelousas after big-box retailers arrived beginning in the 1980s, J.B. Sandoz survived.
"Anytime I needed a bridal gift or some other item I would come here, but sometimes I would just come to look around because you would find things you wouldn't find in the big stores," said Opelousas resident Sylvia Chauvin. "And if you couldn't find it, (Neil Sandoz) would special order it for you even if it was just one item. You come in and the people are so friendly and the store is beautiful. I hate to see this happen."
As for what will happen to the historic building near the heart of downtown Opelousas once J.B. Sandoz closes, it's not known. However, local leaders are already making moves to see that the iconic location does not remain vacant forever.
"The Chamber is always sad to see businesses that have stood the test of time come to a close, however, we understand that families grow and develop and all good things must come to an end," said Raquella Manuel, president and CEO of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce. "We look forward to partnering with community members to discuss opportunities for the business to maybe change hands and if that can't happen, then we'll work to help revitalize the building and bring something new that will last another 140 years."
A "Going Out Of Business" sale will start Monday and will continue until enough of the store's stock is sold, according to Pitre. The official closing date will depend on how long it takes to sell off the rest of the products on the shelves.