The building that recently housed Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has been sold to Gulf Coast Bank for $1.5 million, records show.
The Abbeville-based bank bought the 8,600-square-foot property at 5755 Johnston St. last week from Darden Restaurants with plans to turn it into operations and training facility, bank president Paul Patout said.
Earlier this year the bank move out of its 9,000-square-foot leased office space in downtown Lafayette at 711 W. Congress St. after about 20 years there, he said. The space was too large for what the bank needed, he said.
“It was just getting too costly,” Patout said. “Our thoughts were to buy our own building. We think the square footage is right (in the Cheddar’s) building for our operational needs. Our main office in Abbeville is busting at the seams.”
Construction will take 18-24 months, he said.
Cheddar's had been at that location for seven years before it closed in July.
Gulf Coast Bank currently has 12 offices in the Lafayette metro area.