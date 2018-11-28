Independent bookstore Alexander's Books will have new owners and will soon move.
Camille and Dylan Simon were joined by Alexis and Will Premeaux and Jori Bercier to buy the stock and name. They will move the store from its current location at 2001 W. Congress St. to 2116 Johnston St. near the Ira Nelson Horticulture Center.
A soft opening is planned for Saturday if everything can be moved in and set up in time. A grand opening is set for noon-8 p.m. Dec. 15.
"My husband originally had the idea for our part and when he mentioned it to a few friends they were also interested," said Camille Simon. "We all liked the idea of having a used book store in the community and making more of a community space and we just went for it."
Longtime owner Barbara Alexander announced in September she was interested in selling the store following the death of her husband, and the news drew lots of interest from potential local buyers.
Alexander said she is honored and grateful that these "young and vibrant" people would want to keep the name of the store and the dream she and her husband started going.
"I'm really excited about it," she said. "It's an honor that they want to carry on the name and the way Gary and I did it over the years. I think it will be great. I feel free in a way, but I think it's really good for the community that they'll be carrying on the legacy and adding new life to it."
The store will continue selling used books and trading books for credit. It will also continue their readings series from local authors and poets but will also look to add live music and other events to the store's repertoire.