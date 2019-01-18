Louisiana-based food delivery service Waitr has completed a $323 million acquisition of Minneapolis rival Bite Squad, putting the company in more than 500 cities across 22 states.

Waitr announced the acquisition last month, weeks after going public. The move doubles the company's footprint and is its third, and largest, acquisition since being founded in Lake Charles in 2013.

"We believe this transaction is a major growth step for us and positions us well to be a leading restaurant platform for online ordering and food delivery across underserved markets throughout the United States," Waitr co-founder and CEO Chris Meaux said in a statement.

The company also completed a $42.1 million financing from Luxor Capital Group, LP, part of which was used to make the acquisition. Waitr will update its 2019 financial outlook to reflect the combined business when it releases year-end financial results.

Waitr has grown quickly since being founded nearly six years ago and went public in November after being acquired for $308 million by a company owned by Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

While based in Lake Charles, the firm has an operations center in Lafayette along with offices in Baton Rouge and elsewhere. Waitr is focused on rolling out in small-to-medium-sized cities throughout the country and growing brand recognition. It is not yet profitable, and currently focused on continued growth, Meaux said recently.