Could a P.F. Chang’s finally be coming to Lafayette?
It’s pure speculation at this point, but the popular restaurant chain on Monday announced its plans to expand its P.F. Chang’s To Go concept into 50 markets in seven states — including Louisiana — by the end of the year.
The announcement did not give specific locations.
The spinoff, which launched last year, features a smaller footprint as a way to offer Asian cuisine to high-density metro areas, company officials said. It offers convenience and is ideal for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery.
P.F. Chang’s, which has locations in Baton Rouge and Metairie, has long been rumored to be opening in the Lafayette market for years, including reports years ago that it would open near the Acadiana Mall.
The company has opened to go locations in the Dallas and Orlando areas along with multiple locations in New York and Chicago. Locations will also open in Colorado, Florida, Texas, New York, Nevada and Arizona.
“Since launching P.F. Chang’s To Go last year, Asian continues to be a go-to take out cuisine and we have seen a tremendous response from our customers,” CEO Damola Adamolekun said.