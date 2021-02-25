A deal is in place for a large scale personal protective equipment manufacturer to purchase property along St. Nazaire Road in Broussard and eventually employ over 1,000 people, a source confirmed Thursday.
The Current first reported a potential deal in place Thursday regarding a potential deal involving Alabama-based Trax Development and Ochsner Health, which recently merged with Lafayette General. The report was unclear on the roles of the two companies but noted that one economic development official termed the deal is “bigger than Amazon,” a reference to the Amazon fulfillment center under construction in Carencro that will employ 500.
Many of those involved in the deal have signed nondisclosure agreements, but the deal includes the former Weatherford International site and a second piece of property along Old Spanish Trail nearby, the report indicated.
The deal on the St. Nazaire property is expected to close soon, the source said, and the company will occupy the 88,000-square-foot building there and build a 30,000-square-foot building at the second site.
Trax Development has bought property in the Old Spanish Trail industrial park in St. Martin Parish and is under contract to buy the old Weatherford property, Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque told The Current.
The old Weatherford property is currently owned by businessman Mike Maraist, who bought the property for an undisclosed amount in April 2019, records show.
Online searches for Trax Development reveal little. The company’s filing with the secretary of state’s office indicates its officers as Justin and David Hollingsworth of Northport, Alabama, which is just north of Tuscaloosa.
Also planned for the St. Nazaire Road property will be a Chick-Fil-A to be built near the street, two sources confirmed to the Acadiana Advocate. It planned to move to a location across the street but was prohibited due to a Raising Cane's location in the development.
There has been activity at that site, and a groundbreaking will should happen soon.