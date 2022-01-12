In response to continued industry need, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Health Care Job Fair at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd.
Health care is Acadiana’s largest and fastest growing industry, said LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell, and is experiencing significant demand for employees.
“Due to COVID-19, the industry has experienced additional workforce shortages which has required local providers to increase their recruitment efforts,” she said. “LEDA continues to work with local employers to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce.”
Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from nearly 30 local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of nurses and nurse assistants, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, admit counselors, allied health and clinical support roles, recruiters, field supervisors, billing specialists, security, custodians, housekeepers and more.
A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available at lafayette.org/healthcarejobfair. Companies interested in participating in the event, can contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at 337-593-1400.