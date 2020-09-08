Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Concordia: 252440, VUA; SL 21339, Sept. 1, Roseland, T.O. Kimbrell, FR COMMON SECS 17, 18 & 20 GO E 4705' ;TH S 9156' TO SURF LOC IN ACC, T4N-R9E. THENCE S 28 D 00' W 3400' TO BHL UNDER MISSISSIPPI RIVER.
DeSoto: 252441, HA RA SUAA; Beaubouef 15-10 HC, Sept. 3, Kingston, Comstock Oil & Gas, 77' FSL & 1286' FEL, SEC 15-T14N-R13W. PBHL: 500' FSL & 623' FEL, SEC 10-T14N-R13W.
DeSoto: 252442, HA RA SUAA; Beaubouef 15-10 HC, Sept. 3, Kingston, Comstock Oil & Gas, 71' FSL & 1304' FEL, SEC 15-T14N-R13W. PBHL: 2432' FNL & 1284' FEL, SEC 10-T14N-R13W.
DeSoto: 252443, HA RA SUAA; Beaubouef 15-10 HC, Sept. 3, Kingston, Comstock Oil & Gas, 296' FSL & 1605' FWL, SEC 15-T14N-R13W. PBHL: 2472' FNL & 2190' FEL, SEC 10-T14N-R13W.
DeSoto: 252444, HA RA SUAA; Beaubouef 15-10 HC, Sept. 3, Kingston, Comstock Oil & Gas, 296' FSL & 1588' FWL, SEC 15-T14N-R13W. PBHL: 422' FSL & 635' FWL, SEC 10-T14N-R13W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|211
|211
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|2
|70
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|3
|60
|63
|Lafayette
|0
|18
|18
|St. Landry
|0
|74
|74
|St. Martin
|3
|72
|75
|St. Mary
|1
|179
|180
|Vermilion
|3
|120
|123
