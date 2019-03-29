Gander Outdoors will open its Breaux Bridge location just north of Interstate 10 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The retail store and RV dealership, under new ownership after its predecessor, Gander Mountain, closed all its stores after filing for bankruptcy two years ago, will open the store at 2310 N. Frontage Road with a salute to first responders, active-duty military and veterans. Store officials will raise a 3,200-square-foot flag on a pole 130 feet high during a special ceremony.

The number of store employees and the size of the building was unavailable at press time.

“We are excited to bring the Gander Outdoors to the wonderful area of Breaux Bridge and the greater Lafayette community”, said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World Holdings. “There is so much culture, adventure and history found here, and the location will be a prime destination to serve the outdoor community."

The store is one of 11 the company plans to open and the only one in Louisiana and the Gulf South. Last year it opened 12 stores.

Gander Outdoors, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is owned by Camping World Holdings.