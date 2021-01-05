Louisiana ranked sixth-lowest last year in growth according to U-Haul data released Monday.

The company ranked the Bayou State among the lowest among states based on U-Haul trucks entering and leaving the state and down four spots from 2019. It placed above Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and California as the states with the lowest growth states.

Tennessee, Texas and Florida were the top three for growth, data showed. Florida was No. 1 in 2020 after Texas held the spot from 2016 to 2019.

People coming to Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 19% while departures increased by 20% from 2019. Arrivals accounted for 49.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic during 2020 to make it the No. 44 state for netting DIY movers, sliding four spots from its No. 40 ranking the previous year.

Covington led the way among Louisiana cities with the biggest net gain, data shows. Others were Denham Springs, Thibodaux, Slidell, Hammond, Mandeville, Gonzales, West Monroe and Lafayette.

Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.