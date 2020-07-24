The area that was once La Promenade Mall on Johnston Street will be the site of Cajun Clean Express Wash.
Phil Stoma Jr. bought the 1.5-acre site at 3605 Johnston St. this week for $950,000, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The old mall was demolished years ago, but the slab has remained from the mall that predates the Acadiana Mall. Stoma, whose family owns Sofas & Chairs furniture store and commercial properties, had interest in the property for some time.
“It’s been sitting vacant for 30-35 years,” he said. “It’s just an eyesore, in my opinion. Every time I drive down Johnston Street I look at it and think, ‘What can go there?’”
Construction in the coming weeks after the concrete is removed. The development will feature a 140-foot tunnel and use only recyclable water and all natural soaps, he said.
It will also include 20 vacuum stations equipped with floor mat cleaners and air compressors, he said.
It is also the third car wash in Lafayette that scheduled to be built in the coming months. Construction has begun on the Mr. Bubbles Auto Spa, owned by Giles Automotive owner Bob Giles, at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road, and Houma-based Auto Spa of Louisiana bought property this month on West Pinhook Road for a 170-foot car wash.
“The site is set up perfect for a car wash,” Stoma said. “Just like anything with retail stores, you’re looking for rooftops, traffic and access. There’s a lot of car washes on that (western) side of town, coming into what I would call mid-city. Then there’s not a whole lot there in terms of a car wash like this. This kind of played into our hands.”