Passengers wait to board in the secure area Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Lafayette Regional Airport in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The Lafayette Regional Airport was awarded nearly $5.5 million in federal grant money to assist in construction of the new terminal building.

Congressman Clay Higgins' office announced the airport will get $5,459,121 from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Project. Lafayette was one of several Louisiana airports to receive federal funding

 “The new terminal project at Lafayette Regional delivers a major upgrade to existing infrastructure," Higgins said. "The new terminal will alleviate congestion problems and greatly enhance the passenger experience at LFT. My office will continue working to secure all federal resources necessary to complete this project.”

The funding comes a month after the airport received a $6.4 million federal grant to build an apron in conjunction with the new terminal.

The terminal is expected to cost about $90 million, but the cost grows to about $130 million when a new FAA facility, rental car area and other additions are included, airport director Steve Picou said.

