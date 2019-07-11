Courtesy Ford of Breaux Bridge was named by Ford Motor Company as one of only 323 dealers in the United States to earn the brand’s 2018 President’s Club Award, company officials announced this week.
The company held an award ceremony on Wednesday. It’s the fifth time the dealership to earn the honor.
The dealership was selected from the network of more than 3,100 Ford retailers. The award is based on customer survey responses regarding their sales and service satisfaction.
“Knowing that this recognition is directly based on satisfied customers’ feedback is what makes this so fulfilling” said Courtesy Ford’s General Manager, April Kleinpeter. “We always strive to put our customer’s needs before anything else.”
Acadiana Business Today: Latest tropical storm update shifts path east, which could mean less rain for Acadiana; Steps taken to lower Vermilion River, bayou, swamp levels before tropical rainfall
Acadiana could be spared from the worst of what is now Tropical Storm Barry if it remains on its current path, although it's still too soon to…
Facing the possibility of catastrophic rainfall and flooding from a tropical system, Acadiana officials are taking early steps to lower water …
The following events have been canceled or postponed because of tropical weather expected to hit Acadiana Thursday and last through Sunday.
As Acadiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry, which could be a Category 1 Hurricane by the time it makes landfall Saturday morning, …
Gas Station Gourmet guy Al Hebert on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Finding the best food in America's most unlikely places
While we all plan stops on road trips for fuel and restroom breaks, most people don’t give much thought to the cuisine found at a gas station.
Courtesy Ford of Breaux Bridge was named by Ford Motor Company as one of only 323 dealers in the United States to earn the brand’s 2018 Presid…