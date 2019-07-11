Courtesy Ford of Breaux Bridge was named by Ford Motor Company as one of only 323 dealers in the United States to earn the brand’s 2018 President’s Club Award, company officials announced this week.

The company held an award ceremony on Wednesday. It’s the fifth time the dealership to earn the honor.

The dealership was selected from the network of more than 3,100 Ford retailers. The award is based on customer survey responses regarding their sales and service satisfaction.

“Knowing that this recognition is directly based on satisfied customers’ feedback is what makes this so fulfilling” said Courtesy Ford’s General Manager, April Kleinpeter. “We always strive to put our customer’s needs before anything else.”