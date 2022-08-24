About 2,400 jobs could be lost in Louisiana over the next 12 months as the national economy is on the verge of a downturn.
While the U.S. gross domestic product declined for a second consecutive quarter due to continued inflation, the state’s economic outlook remains less than favorable over the next four quarters, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
While job gains nationwide remain strong, including the 528,000 jobs created in July, the GDP is expected to grow by only 1.3% over the next 12 months, Wagner noted in his quarterly report, the Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast.
“While no government or private sector agency formally defines statewide recessions, it is likely that the state is currently in an economic downturn,” he wrote.
The state gained only 2,700 jobs between the first and second quarter, and every metro area is expected to have “very weak” job growth in the next year. The state’s inflation-adjusted GDP growth in the first quarter shrunk by 4.3%, which was about three times worse than the U.S. average, and is expected to contract again.
Only the Lafayette and Hammond areas experienced job growth in the second quarter, and every region is expected to lose jobs over the next four quarters, he said. The state’s GDP is expected to contract by 1.8% in the second quarter.
The Lafayette MSA could have the strongest job growth of all MSAs, reaching 0.9% in the second quarter of 2023, Wagner wrote. Alexandria, Hammond, Houma and Monroe are expected to lose jobs, and growth in New Orleans and Baton Rouge will be flat.
Inflation continues to be an issue, data shows, but it eased a bit in July by dropping to 8.5% after reaching 9.1% in June.
Home values, however, continue to be a bright spot in the economy, growing at a year-over-year rate of 11.5%. It was only the second time since the late 1970s that values topped 11%, he wrote.
Yet home prices are expected to fall sharply in later this year and early next year as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates. Wagner predicted a baseline drop of below 5% in the second quarter of next year.
Inventory levels have had double-digit increases in many markets, excluding Lafayette, but more than 20% of homes listed for sale in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Monroe and New Orleans have owners who have dropped their price.