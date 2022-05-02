Volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Louisiana will be honored during a Superhero Celebration at 6 p.m. May 12 at the Truss Room in Lafayette.
The event will be to honor their work in the organization that helps children and families when there has been abuse or neglect, executive director Heather Blanchard said while speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
CASA of South Louisiana works within the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes, and funding is provided by the Louisiana Supreme Court CASA Assistance Program, Victims of Crime Act Funding, the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund, and grants.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which oversees foster care services, has lots of turnover and is short-staffed, Blanchard said. CASA provides much-needed resources to help families meet the requirements to get their lives back on track.
Only about 23% of families had the necessary resources to meet the requirements placed upon them by the court to be able to emerge from the system, she said. CASA helps parents sign up for classes, arrange childcare so they can attend court-ordered classes, or provide food for the family for those times that the parent must be away.
“CASA volunteers are the eyes and ears for the judge. They work with the families, the teachers, and the counselors. Ultimately they write a report to the judge on what is happening in the child’s life and recommend where they should be permanently placed.”
Tickets may be purchased here.