Mary Carol and Thomas R. LeBlanc Sr. will be recognized as the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for Iberia Parish, an honor presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney Bank, during an awards luncheon Nov. 15.

The LeBlancs are business leaders in Iberia Parish and have given to charitable organizations and causes over the years. They have given to Catholic High School's Dancing with the Stars initiative and the school's track and field program, were instrumental in securing the Doc Voorheis wing at the Bayou Teche museum and host a fundraiser each year to support the Iberia Performing Arts League.

“The people of New Iberia are very friendly," said Thomas. "We like the community and see the value of its activities. Since we received such a wonderful education, we like to give to those schools."

“As in life, when you have the means it’s important to give back to the community because the community has given so much to you. Giving has a lot of value. It’s a great feeling. I think everybody should do it.”

The LeBlancs support a number of organizations, including the Catholic Church, Sisters of Mt. Carmel, St. Edwards, Haiti and Guatemala missions, The Unexpected Pregnancy Center, Wounded War Heroes and Shadows on the Teche.

Leaders In Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples from each of the eight parishes of CFA’s primary service area who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities.

“Our annual Leaders in Philanthropy Awards Luncheon is an appropriate way to recognize those who have contributed so much to our communities through charitable giving or philanthropic work,” said Raymond J. Hébert, CFA president and CEO. “We appreciate the community’s help in identifying worthy recipients through this nominations process.”