Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino will hold a grand opening for its new sportsbook at 3 p.m. Friday.
The FanDuel SportsBook will include spreads, single bets, parlays and more for all major U.S. sports, according to an earlier announcement from Boyd Gaming, which operates Evangeline Downs, 2235 Creswell Lane in Opelousas.
Special guest will be former Saints and LSU running back Dalton Hilliard.
The sportsbook comes after St. Landry voters approved sports gaming in November 2020.
Sportsbooks have opened at nine casinos across Louisiana, which is projected to generate about $2.5 billion in retail and online sports bets by 2023.
Mobile betting is expected to launch in early January, according to Louisiana Sharp, a sports gaming site.