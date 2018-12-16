Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and the First Methodist Church of Lafayette will hold a Downtown Candlelight Christmas this Thursday in Parc San Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a narrated story of the Nativity interspersed with Christmas carols led by local musicians The Rayo Brothers, Sean Bruce, Ray Boudreaux and Julie Williams. The city Christmas tree will also be on display alongside the lights and candles lit for the event.
The event is free.
"It's an excellent opportunity to experience the joy and hope of the holiday season together with the community," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. "We hope to create a meaningful family tradition of celebrating the most wonderful time of the year in downtown Lafayette for years to come."