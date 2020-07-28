A Lafayette development group is planning to build 14 townhomes and four commercial suites on property on Johnston Street just west of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

Boyd Raborn and others with Top Tier Development Group bought four lots at the corner of Johnston Street and Whittington Drive for $715,000 from the Ricky Smith Family Trust on Monday, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

Raborn, who is involved in the Englewood Plaza project at 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, said the development, to be called Whittington Estates, will feature townhomes in the rear lots and residential and commercial units in a front building near Johnston Street.

Phase 1 of the project will be the executive suites and upstairs residential units, which will be 750-1,000 square feet, he said. Phase 2 will be the townhomes, slated to be two-bedroom, 1 ½-bathroom units that are 1,250-1,300 square feet.

He is seeking a rezoning of the property before moving forward with construction.

"It's close to UL, and we wanted to clean up that area," Raborn said. "Some parents with children going to UL don't like their children staying in apartments and paying rent. Here they can buy and own their own place with a future property to rent."