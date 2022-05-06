ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Interior alterations

TOWER: 109 E. Farrel Drive, description, cell tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions, $0.

RETAIL: 3211 Louisiana Ave. Suite F, description, Sally’s Beauty store; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Contractors, $12,837.

RENTAL CARS: 1724 E. Milton Ave., description, Enterprise Rental Car, applicant and contractor, Salco Construction, $80,638.

APARTMENTS: 312 Marigny Circle, Duson, description, repair fire damage, applicant, Dynamic Rentals; contractor, owner, $6,000.

WAREHOUSE: 3219 NE Evangeline Thruway, description, Lamm Foods; applicant, D&B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $750,000.

New commercial

None filed

Commercial demolition

None filed.

New residential

304 Mulholland Lane: DSLD, $216,000.

101 Santa Marta Drive: St. Vincent Homes, $139,500.

117 Santa Marta Drive: St. Vincent Homes, $139,500.

127 Santa Marta Drive: St. Vincent Homes, $139,500.

103 Belle Helene Court: Hammerhead Homes, $700,000.

103 Burning Oaks Drive, Carencro: Bates Estates, $280,260.

221 E. Greenhill Circle, Broussard: Randy Lemoine Contractor, $793,170.

312 Tall Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.

107 Hedgeworth Court, Carencro: Janice Cormier Contracting, $347,130.

112 Anza Drive, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,500.

113 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $224,010.

506 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $224,010.

111 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.

113 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.

104 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.

106 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $182,160.

108 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.

110 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.

112 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $180,800.

114 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $206,280.

124 Cherrywood Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $303,750.

224 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $256,500.

110 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.

108 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.

112 Lansing Lane, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.

110 Lansing Lane, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.

203 Alsway Lane, Broussard: Baudoin Custom Homes, $695,000.

4035 W. Pinhook Road, Broussard: DiMark Homes, $1.2 million.

232 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $250,163.

234 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $237,350.