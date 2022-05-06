Interior alterations
TOWER: 109 E. Farrel Drive, description, cell tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions, $0.
RETAIL: 3211 Louisiana Ave. Suite F, description, Sally’s Beauty store; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Contractors, $12,837.
RENTAL CARS: 1724 E. Milton Ave., description, Enterprise Rental Car, applicant and contractor, Salco Construction, $80,638.
APARTMENTS: 312 Marigny Circle, Duson, description, repair fire damage, applicant, Dynamic Rentals; contractor, owner, $6,000.
WAREHOUSE: 3219 NE Evangeline Thruway, description, Lamm Foods; applicant, D&B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $750,000.
New commercial
None filed
Commercial demolition
None filed.
New residential
304 Mulholland Lane: DSLD, $216,000.
101 Santa Marta Drive: St. Vincent Homes, $139,500.
117 Santa Marta Drive: St. Vincent Homes, $139,500.
127 Santa Marta Drive: St. Vincent Homes, $139,500.
103 Belle Helene Court: Hammerhead Homes, $700,000.
103 Burning Oaks Drive, Carencro: Bates Estates, $280,260.
221 E. Greenhill Circle, Broussard: Randy Lemoine Contractor, $793,170.
312 Tall Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.
107 Hedgeworth Court, Carencro: Janice Cormier Contracting, $347,130.
112 Anza Drive, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,500.
113 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $224,010.
506 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $224,010.
111 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.
113 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.
104 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.
106 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $182,160.
108 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.
110 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.
112 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $180,800.
114 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $206,280.
124 Cherrywood Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $303,750.
224 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $256,500.
110 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.
108 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.
112 Lansing Lane, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.
110 Lansing Lane, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $425,000.
203 Alsway Lane, Broussard: Baudoin Custom Homes, $695,000.
4035 W. Pinhook Road, Broussard: DiMark Homes, $1.2 million.
232 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $250,163.
234 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $237,350.