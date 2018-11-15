Dupré Logistics was named one of the Top 50 Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation Tuesday by the Women in Trucking Association.
The Lafayette-based company is among nearly 150 companies that received nominations that received 7,000 votes helped determine the top 50 recipients. These companies include motor carriers, third party logistics companies and original equipment manufacturers.
WIT recognized the company for its corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.
Company director of administration Michelle Roger accepted the award for Dupré at the Women in Trucking Accelerate! Expo ceremony in Dallas.
"I am honored to represent Dupré and proud that we have been recognized for the opportunities we offer women in this industry," Roger said. "At Dupré we continuously strive to go above and beyond what is expected for both our customers and our employees. The women of Dupré have played an essential role in making the company what it is today, and we work to give back to them by creating an accommodating workplace where everyone can flourish.”
Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association, announced Dupré and the other award recipients Nov. 5.