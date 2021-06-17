Brookshire Grocery Co., which owns the Super 1 stores in Acadiana, has made the $1 hourly temporary pay increase permanent, which will put the starting rate for most of its hourly positions at $11 an hour, company officials announced.
Company officials initially raised the hourly pay during the earlier stages of the pandemic when its stores and other supermarkets in the region and across the country saw an increase in sales when restaurants were limited to carryout only.
More than 30 other positions have an additional increase in starting pay rate, including those in the bakery, deli and market, in order to be more competitive in attracting employees. The raises equal a $2.2 million investment for Brookshire, who also raised the minimum pay rate for more than 1,000 logistics employee-partners.
“This is the largest investment in wage increases in BGC’s history and is a result of everything our incredible team of employee-partners has accomplished in the last 15 months,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are proud to be able to make the appreciation pay permanent and make further adjustments in wages for our employee-partners in the future.”
Grocery stores have continued to be the big winners during the pandemic. Stores in the city of Lafayette posted a record-high total of sales, which was up 10% from the previous year. BGC is not a publicly traded company.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.