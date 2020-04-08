Aerospace company Leonardo has completed its acquisition of Kopter Group AG, which established a North American home in the former Bell Helicopter facility last year, Kopter officials announced Wednesday.
The $185 million deal, which includes additional earn-out mechanisms linked to milestones in the single-engine helicopter program, calls for Kopter to remain an autonomous division of Leonardo.
The acquisition helps Leonardo, which opened its Gulf of Mexico Support Center in Broussard last year, strengthen its position in the rotorcraft sector. Kopter will manufacture the single engine SH09 helicopter, which will bring new capabilities and modern design to the civil market with a more cost-effective and versatile platform, Leonardo officials said.
It replaces Leonardo’s efforts to develop its own single-engine helicopter.
Kopter announced in May its plans to move into the facility near the Lafayette Regional Airport and hire 10 employees this year and 125 by 2025.
The state economic development office, which began discussions with Kopter in October 2018, offered the company an incentive package that includes a pair of performance-based grants: one of $1.2 million for facility modifications, payable at $200,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2020; and one of $1.3 million for lease support, payable in five annual installments from 2020 through 2024.
Kopter also received the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart and was expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs, which provide rebates for new direct jobs and capital investment.