Kay Jewelers will move into a space in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center, a Stirling spokesperson said.
The company will open in the 2,460-square-foot space at 3211 Louisiana Ave. Suite 108, recently held by Portrait Innovations, by the end of March. The space was the only vacancy remaining in the center, the spokesperson said.
Kay Jewelers has a location in the Acadiana Mall, one of 21 in Louisiana, according to its website.
When Portrait Innovations closed is unknown. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 and closed a number of locations, according to earlier reports.
Stirling agent Rhonda Sharkawy handled the transaction.