Louisiana is last in the U.S when it comes to the percent of mortgaged homes declared equity rich and has the second-highest amount classified as seriously underwater, data shows.
Only 21.6% of mortgaged residential properties were classified as equity rich, meaning that the combined estimated amount of loan balances secured by those properties was no more than 50% of their estimated market values, according to the 2022 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report from ATTOM, a national land and property data organization.
The state’s rate dropped from 22.5% in the previous quarter but up from the 15.7% from a year ago. Yet the increase has lagged behind other states, and Louisiana was one of only four states which the percent of homes declared equity rich decreased from the previous quarter.
Idaho, with Boise being one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, had the highest with 68.8% of homes classified as equity-rich after being at 50.6% a year ago.
The past two years of surging real estate sales have resulted in increased home values across the country with 44.9% of all homes declared equity-rich, up from 41.9% the previous quarter and 31.9% a year ago.
The report shows Louisiana with 11.3% of homes listed as seriously underwater, the second-highest rate in the country. It's an increase from 10% in the previous quarter and well above the national average was 3.2%.
Mortgaged homes considered seriously underwater have a combined estimated balance of loans on the property of at least 25% more than its estimated market value, the report indicated.
Of the 30 parishes reporting, Vernon Parish by far had the highest number of houses classified as seriously underwater (34.6%) and the lowest percent of equity-rich homes (7.2). Broken down by the 8,705 U.S. zip codes reporting, the Leesville zip code had the lowest amount of equity-rich homes (6.8%) in the country.
Others parishes with low rates of equity-rich homes were Beauregard (11.7%), Iberville (12.2%), Ascension (12.8%) and Bossier (14.1%). Other parishes with the high rates of homes listed as seriously underwater were Webster (22.6%), Lafourche (20.1%), Calcasieu (18.8%) and Iberville (18%).